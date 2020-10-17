TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.