Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of VRSN opened at $207.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
