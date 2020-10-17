Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSN opened at $207.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP grew its stake in VeriSign by 108.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307,044 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,086,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 879,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,420,000 after buying an additional 297,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after buying an additional 179,099 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after acquiring an additional 173,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

