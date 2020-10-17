Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Up 5.7%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.22. 191,894 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 166,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THTX. Mackie restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $174.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 82,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 6.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

