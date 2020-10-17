The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 0.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $439,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

DIS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

