The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) versus Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) Head to Head Review

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus price target of $130.80, indicating a potential downside of 21.29%. Given The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Scotts Miracle-Gro $3.16 billion 2.94 $460.70 million $4.47 37.18 Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million 1.20 $3.19 million $0.09 63.78

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. The Scotts Miracle-Gro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Scotts Miracle-Gro 8.71% 45.36% 9.86% Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.95% 6.03% 1.25%

Summary

The Scotts Miracle-Gro beats Bioceres Crop Solutions on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. The company also provides gardening and landscape products, including water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions. In addition, it offers hydroponic products that help users grow plants, flowers, and vegetables in an indoor or urban environment; and insect control products, rodent control products, and weed control products for home areas. The company offers its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Scotts OxiCleanTM3, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Osmocote, Shake Â’N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, SuperSoil, Fafard, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Nature's Care, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Gro-ables, Hydroponics, Gavita, Botanicare, Vermicrop, Agrolux, Can-Filters, Sun System, Gro Pro, Mother Earth, Hurricane, Grower's Edge, AeroGarden, Ortho Weed B Gon, Tomcat, Roundup, and Groundclear brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, food and drug stores, and indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors and retailers through a direct sales force, and network of brokers and distributors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

