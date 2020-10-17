The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

The Sage Group stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

