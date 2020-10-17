The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $25.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities raised The Mosaic from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Mosaic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.05.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 8.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,433,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after buying an additional 81,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

