The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 106,079 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,026.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $34.60 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.88 million, a PE ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 2.57.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. BidaskClub raised The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Lovesac by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

