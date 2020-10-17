The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.60% of The Ensign Group worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,873.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,914,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,799 shares of company stock worth $3,795,637. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.