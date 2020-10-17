The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Up 5.1% Following Earnings Beat

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was up 5.1% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.03. Approximately 15,205,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,999,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

