Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Terreno Realty also reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.83 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

