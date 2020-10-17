TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,900 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 566,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TerrAscend from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TRSSF opened at $5.60 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

