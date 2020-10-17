Terracoin Price Down 10.1% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,348.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.32 or 0.02205851 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00649834 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010866 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

