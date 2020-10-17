Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Up 6%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.31. 766,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,171,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $415.91 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teekay by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,268,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.