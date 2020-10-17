Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWODF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. CSFB upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.