Tatro Capital LLC Takes $234,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

