Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. 121,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 476,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

