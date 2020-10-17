Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Visa by 25.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 760,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $152,166,000 after buying an additional 155,056 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.4% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,816,000 after buying an additional 40,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Visa by 64.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.26 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

