Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

