Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

