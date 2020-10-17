TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $8.39 on Friday. TAISEI CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

TAISEI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

