Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $342,560.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $342,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,826,166.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

