Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Up 50.4% in September

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Sutter Rock Capital stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Sutter Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 million and a P/E ratio of 64.77.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.20. Sutter Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -204.08%.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.