Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Insider Robert W. Ross Sells 4,000 Shares

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.49. Surface Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $9,700,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Surface Oncology by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,424 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

