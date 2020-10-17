Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 1,355,591 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $85,293,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 521,381 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $37,648,922.01.

On Monday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,227,812 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $95,843,004.72.

On Thursday, October 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $62.39 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,232.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Simmons assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 177.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 497,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 156.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 157,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

