STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH (OTCMKTS:LEAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,340,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEAS stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

