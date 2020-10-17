Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.71 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.