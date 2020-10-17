Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SEOAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $16.71 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.
