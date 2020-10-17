Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 867 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average is $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

