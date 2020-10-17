Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 336,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after purchasing an additional 137,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.