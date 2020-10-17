Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,823 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,968,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,318,000 after buying an additional 113,734 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 99,056 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 17,421 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average of $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

