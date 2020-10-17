Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $386,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.