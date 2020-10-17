Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Pfizer by 20.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 203,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 15.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 52,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

