Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $291,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after buying an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after buying an additional 610,352 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,607,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,947,000 after purchasing an additional 252,232 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

