Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

