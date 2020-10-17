Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

