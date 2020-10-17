Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

