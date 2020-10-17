Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 72,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

WFC stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

