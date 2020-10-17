Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 46 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day moving average is $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.