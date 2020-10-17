Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 728 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.09.

BABA stock opened at $307.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.24. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $168.12 and a 12-month high of $310.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

