Stephens Initiates Coverage on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Fastenal stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,724 shares of company stock worth $4,473,812. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,966,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

