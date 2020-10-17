State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of State Street by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 317,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 182,343 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of State Street by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 878.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

