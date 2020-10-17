STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHRY opened at $10.63 on Friday. STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.05.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

