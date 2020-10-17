Stanley J. Meresman Sells 5,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,782.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

