Stanley J. Meresman Sells 5,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,782.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.
