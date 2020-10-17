SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.73.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,451. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after buying an additional 861,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after purchasing an additional 811,686 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,405,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,216,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 572,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

