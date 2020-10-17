Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Major Shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,739,336 shares in the company, valued at $71,090,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SPRB stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

