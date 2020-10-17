Spiking Market Capitalization Reaches $504,310.53 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 53.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $504,310.53 and approximately $8.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

