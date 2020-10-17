Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390. 33.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,132,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 151.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 162,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

