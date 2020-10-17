Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.59.

SLRC stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $690.53 million, a P/E ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

