Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,169.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,169.25 ($15.28).

A number of research firms recently commented on SCT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 957 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,233 ($16.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,249.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,178.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,464 ($19.13).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

