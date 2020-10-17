Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 9,600 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $626,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 684,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 264,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,635,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,092,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

